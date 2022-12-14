AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $15.11

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $15.50. AerSale shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $797.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 69.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AerSale by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter worth about $273,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AerSale by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.