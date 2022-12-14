AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $150.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,132. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

