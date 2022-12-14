Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.18. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,063,402 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

