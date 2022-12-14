AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGNCN stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

