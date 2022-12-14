Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Update

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,840,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $263,000.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHRN opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Ahren Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

