Alan Yu Purchases 7,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,411,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,384,817.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Alan Yu bought 1,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $15,356.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu acquired 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $235,704.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu bought 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu purchased 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,427. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $273.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

