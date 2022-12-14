Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.23 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.51 or 0.05103470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00509734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.75 or 0.30201992 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

