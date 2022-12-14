Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $45.89 million and $5.08 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00511637 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.62 or 0.04891130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.87 or 0.30322908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

