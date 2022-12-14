Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005865 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $198.45 million and $1.71 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00513963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.85 or 0.05031351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,428.25 or 0.30452576 BTC.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,495,813 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

