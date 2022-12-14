Aleph Zero One Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $200.40 million and $1.22 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00509906 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.04868277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.23 or 0.30212166 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,513,778 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

