Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of ALLR stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.