Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 564,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 484,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 338,383 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,566. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.