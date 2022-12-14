Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and $1.22 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.22 or 0.01513138 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00012404 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00031301 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.01757207 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.