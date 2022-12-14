Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

