Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Up 0.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €114.40 ($120.42) and last traded at €113.00 ($118.95). Approximately 7,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €112.00 ($117.89).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.46.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

