American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.05.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.36. 9,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,704. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.