American National Bank Acquires 4,765 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

