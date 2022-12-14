American National Bank Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 140,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

JNJ opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $466.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

