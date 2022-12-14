American National Bank Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American National Bank trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

