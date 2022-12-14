American National Bank Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

