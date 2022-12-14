American National Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

