American National Bank Has $5.57 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.3% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $231.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

