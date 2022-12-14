American National Bank Has $992,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $33,432,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,186.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

