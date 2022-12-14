American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $159.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $159.19 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $107,597,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

