Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

COLD traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,222,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.