Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$70.64

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE RCI.B opened at C$60.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.