Analyzing Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 9.52 $6.48 million $0.32 193.13 IonQ $2.10 million 399.11 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -7.83

Analyst Recommendations

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agilysys and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.59%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54% IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25%

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats IonQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

