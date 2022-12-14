Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the November 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica Stock Down 3.9 %

ANGN stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

