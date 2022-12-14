Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

