Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 164,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,782. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,535.56.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

