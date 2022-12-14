Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.28 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $205.10 million and $19.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00240893 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02025078 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $10,375,953.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

