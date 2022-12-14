Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Down 5.7%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.77. 2,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Anterix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $345,451. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Anterix by 40.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Anterix by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Anterix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

