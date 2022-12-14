Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Acquires A$959,000.00 in Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.84 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$959,000.00 ($647,972.97).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Brian Johnson bought 115,675 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$4,858.35 ($3,282.67).

On Friday, October 14th, Brian Johnson bought 175,913 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$8,795.65 ($5,943.01).

On Monday, October 17th, Brian Johnson purchased 13,894 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$694.70 ($469.39).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brian Johnson purchased 250,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).

Antilles Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Antilles Gold Company Profile

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

