Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.00

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

