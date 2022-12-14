ApeCoin (APE) Tops One Day Volume of $179.90 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $179.90 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00022656 BTC on major exchanges.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
