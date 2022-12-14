Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and $1.15 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00023117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004898 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

