Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

