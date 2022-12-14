Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Up 5.7%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 36,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,602,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.