Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,159. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $371.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

