Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Up 7.6%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.30). 10,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 5,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.07).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £74.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

