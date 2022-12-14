Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.