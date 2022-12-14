Argus Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $99.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.94.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16. Centene has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.