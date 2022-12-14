Ark (ARK) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $54.59 million and approximately $25.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000309 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005483 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004918 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,734,480 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

