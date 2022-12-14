ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $50.96 million and $2.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014273 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00238885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07315204 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,079,125.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

