ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $970.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $970.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 740 ($9.08) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.29) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. ASOS has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

