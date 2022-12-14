Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Cut to €16.45

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.45 ($17.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARZGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,624. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

