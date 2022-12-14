Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.23 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Astar has a market capitalization of $64.23 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00506062 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $889.32 or 0.04985965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.16 or 0.29984413 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

