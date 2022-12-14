Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

