Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

