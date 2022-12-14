Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 3,428 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. 279,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,121,926. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $262.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

